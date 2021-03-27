Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $4.30. Evogene shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 864,887 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. Research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Evogene by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 73,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

