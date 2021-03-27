Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,736 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Evolent Health worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

