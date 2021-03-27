ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $20,065.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005925 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00229629 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00027410 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.