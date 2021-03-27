Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 115,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:ENPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 105,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,929. Executive Network Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Executive Network Partnering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

