Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 348.8% from the February 28th total of 568,200 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 414,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XELA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.11. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

