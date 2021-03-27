ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 4,861 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

FTNT opened at $182.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.