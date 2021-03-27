ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 56,711 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

