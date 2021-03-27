ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,472 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

