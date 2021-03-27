ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 49,102 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,102 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

