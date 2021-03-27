ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,007 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $7,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $303.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.29 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

