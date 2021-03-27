ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 20,316 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.