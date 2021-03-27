ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 49,082 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 449.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,743,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,576 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701,712 shares of company stock worth $61,670,454 over the last ninety days.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

