ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 59,705 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

