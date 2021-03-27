ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 235.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after acquiring an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after acquiring an additional 583,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 102,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

