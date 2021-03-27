ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

BERY stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $63.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,078,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

