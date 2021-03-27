ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.13 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 758.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

