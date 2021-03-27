ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 500.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after buying an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

FNV stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

