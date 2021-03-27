ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 277.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,383,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $333.84 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.44 and a 12-month high of $345.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

