ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Biogen by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Biogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 390,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.