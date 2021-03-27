ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,492 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,381,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

