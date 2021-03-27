ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.32 Million Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 610.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of EVO Payments worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $7,628,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $422,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

