ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Crown by 32.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 351.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

