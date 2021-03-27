ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $528.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.