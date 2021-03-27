ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,151.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,028.11. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

