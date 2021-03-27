ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 649.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,532 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $507,450. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 128.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.