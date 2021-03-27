ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $229.36 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.30. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

