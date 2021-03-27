ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.34 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252.

SPT opened at $54.34 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

