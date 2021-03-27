ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.42 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

