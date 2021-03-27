ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,172 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

