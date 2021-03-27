ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $252.85 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $110.40 and a one year high of $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

