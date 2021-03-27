ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

