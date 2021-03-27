ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 345,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of Otonomy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 42,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

OTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

