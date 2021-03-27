ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

