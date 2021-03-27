ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 54,526 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 210.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

