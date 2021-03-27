ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 173,219 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

