ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 357.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,190 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,509,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,419,000 after buying an additional 487,504 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.