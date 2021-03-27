ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199,220 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

FAF opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

