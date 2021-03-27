ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 135,948 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,948 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,459,233 shares of company stock worth $54,417,468 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

