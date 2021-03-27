ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 162,823 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,823 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $333.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

