ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,810,918 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 331,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,247,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,752 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 739,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after buying an additional 224,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,381,001 shares of company stock valued at $81,594,231 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $65.71 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

