ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 57,027 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 57,027 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Total were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Total stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

