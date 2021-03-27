ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 9,377 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of CareDx worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 347,511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,073. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

