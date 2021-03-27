ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $2.41 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $17,178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $206.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $121.62 and a one year high of $211.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

