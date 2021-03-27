Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report $148.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $210.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $677.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $698.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $757.97 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $798.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 831,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,729. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $117.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

