extraDNA Reaches Market Cap of $801,638.90 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $801,638.90 and $252,264.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.92 or 0.99827968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00290935 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.00360644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.78 or 0.00652101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

