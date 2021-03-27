Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 168,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 50,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

