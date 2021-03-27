Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.28 on Friday, hitting $283.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,629,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

