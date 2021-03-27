Faceter Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $377,168.83 and $1,480.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.70 or 0.00626743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.