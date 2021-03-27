Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.12

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $12.40. Fang shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 1,633 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fang by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fang by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

