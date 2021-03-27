FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2.01 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00626679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

